‘Green Diwali’ rally at St Soldier Int’l Convent School, Mohali

A rally on ‘Green Diwali’ was organised by students of Class IX of the school as a part of Diwali celebration. The school has taken the initiative to motivate citizens to celebrate green Diwali and save the Earth from pollution. A competition was held at different levels of school, where students decorated diyas, candles, cards, and posters. These cards, diyas and candles were donated at the Old Age Home in Chandigarh. The posters were used for the rally, and people who came for shopping in Phase 7 Mohali market were made aware of the harmful effects of pollution produced by the crackers on Diwali. A pledge was also taken to celebrate green Diwali every year.
