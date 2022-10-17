Green Field Sr. Sec. School, Nagrota Bagwan

Utkrisht, a student of Class IX competed in Young Inventor 2022 category in IIT Bombay Tech Fest 2022 held in Jaipur and bagged first position. As first position holder Utkrisht has won a trip to ISRO along with Rs 2.5 lakh cash prize. Manvendra, a student of Class IX and Dhairya of Class VIII also participated in the event and got third position. SainaKaundal of Class VIII was placed at fifth position in the same event. All these achievers competed with participants from other schools of north India zone and successfully secured four positions out of the top five. Utkrisht made a project on line follower Robot, Manvendra made a self- charging electric car. Dhairya presented a model on fire detection system and Saina made a model on smart blind eye wear. Priyanshi of Class IX has qualified for the next level Science Olympaid to be held at IIT Bombay. The position holders well be felicitated with cash prize and trophies at IIT Bombay and will be participating in Asia-level competition and projects of these participants will be patented. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated the students and their mentor Manoj who has been guiding the students diligently.