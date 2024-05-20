Green Valley Public School, Ahmedgarh

The school achieved an outstanding results in the CBSE Class XII exams. The school has a 100% pass percentage, with 18 students securing merit positions. Top performers of the school are: Varundeep (94.8%), Arshpreet Kaur (94%), Hiya Singla (93.6%), Inderjot Singh (93.6%), and Jashandeep Kaur (93.6%). Principal Kavita Kapoor praised the students for their hard work and dedication. Managing Director Yash Bhushan Gupta expressed his gratitude to the parents for their trust in the school. President Tarsem Lal Gupta congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the achievement.
