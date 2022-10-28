GSSS, MMT, Chandigarh

To make members of society and students aware of the ban on single-use plastic and segregation of waste, an activity of door-to-door collection of single-use plastic was conducted by the NSS unit of the school under the guidance of NSS Programme Officers Dr Shashi Kumar and Satyender Singh. The Programme Officers and Principal Sapna Sood gave talks on segregation of waste. After that the school NSS unit went door-to-door collecting single-use plastic and then deposited 15 kg of single-use plastic in an MC van.