GSSS MMT, Chandigarh

In collaboration with Spic Macay, Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth, and Education Department, UT, Chandigarh, the school hosted a workshop demonstration on Indian classical dance Bharatnatyam. Celebrated Bharatnatyam artiste Tanya Saxena conducted the workshop. The students were apprised of the history and origin of the classical dance form. The students learnt the parts of Bharatnatyam and mudras and their combinations. School Principal Sapna Sood presented Tanya with a memento, whereas Dr Shashi Kumar, Nodal Officer, Cultural Activities, thanked Spic Macay for conducting the workshop.