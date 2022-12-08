GSSS MMT, Chandigarh

In collaboration with Spic Macay, Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth, and Education Department, UT, Chandigarh, the school hosted a workshop demonstration on Indian classical dance Bharatnatyam. Celebrated Bharatnatyam artiste Tanya Saxena conducted the workshop. The students were apprised of the history and origin of the classical dance form. The students learnt the parts of Bharatnatyam and mudras and their combinations. School Principal Sapna Sood presented Tanya with a memento, whereas Dr Shashi Kumar, Nodal Officer, Cultural Activities, thanked Spic Macay for conducting the workshop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP takes a huge lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda