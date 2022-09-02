Gurleen wins 2 medals

Students of Emm Aar International School, Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur, Doaba, shine in the Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Swimming Championship held on August 26 at Cambridge International School, Phagwara. Students from 25 different schools participated in the championship. Gurleen Kaur, Class X student of the school, grabbed two bronze medals. The school stood fourth in the championship. All swimmers from the school were trained by swimming coach Kirti Sharma, Ravi Kumar and sports coach Ashwani Kumar Sandhu. Director Dr Simmi Tandon and Principal Navdeep Vashista congratulated the winners and the school team.
