Gurpurb celebrations at Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb was celebrated at the school recently. After bhog of Sri Akhand Path, melodious shabad kirtan was performed. It was followed by Guru ka langar. Students disseminated the message of harmony, humility, equality & universal brotherhood through poems, vaar and speeches. Students also took part in shabad kirtan. To inculcate the spirit of Sewa (serving humanity) in children, langar for more than 5,000 people was prepared and distributed by the staff and students of the school. Students also distributed woollen clothes in slum areas. The General Secretary of the school governing council, Prof. G.S. Dhillon and the School Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal, along with other members of the Governing Council, emphasised on following the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and to follow the path of harmony and righteousness.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...