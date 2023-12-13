Gurpurb celebrations at Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb was celebrated at the school recently. After bhog of Sri Akhand Path, melodious shabad kirtan was performed. It was followed by Guru ka langar. Students disseminated the message of harmony, humility, equality & universal brotherhood through poems, vaar and speeches. Students also took part in shabad kirtan. To inculcate the spirit of Sewa (serving humanity) in children, langar for more than 5,000 people was prepared and distributed by the staff and students of the school. Students also distributed woollen clothes in slum areas. The General Secretary of the school governing council, Prof. G.S. Dhillon and the School Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal, along with other members of the Governing Council, emphasised on following the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and to follow the path of harmony and righteousness.

#Gurpurb #Sikhs