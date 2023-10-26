Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir, Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib

A turban-trying competition was held in the school. The competition is held in the school every year to enhance the respect and importance of the turban. Students of Class VII to XII participated in the competition. Students were divided into three categories — Class VII-VIII, IX-X and XI-XII. Winners were honoured with medals and beautiful turbans. Director of the school Jaswant Singh, while giving away prizes to the winners of the competition, said it is high time that the youth take pride in tying turban. School Principal Ritu Oberoi, Vice-Principal Manjeet Kaur Mavi and Chairman of the school Sant Baba lakhbir Singh were presented. Baba Lakhbir Singh blessed the winners.
