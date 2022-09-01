Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

The festival of lights of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated at Guru Harkrishna Public School, Derabassi. The programme began with the holy hymns. Then children sang words while doing shabad kirtan. Congratulating everyone on the first Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Kavita Atri, Principal of the school, while motivating the children said we should follow the principles of Gurbani and stand the test of truth on the path shown by Guru Sahiban. With devotion to duty, one should also maintain his diligence.