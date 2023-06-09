Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, 92, Mohali

Environment Day was observed with great enthusiasm at the school. To mark the occasion, a special assembly was held wherein students sang songs, recited poem and performed dance. A poster-making competition on the theme "Beat plastic pollution" was conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Department on the school campus. Harsimrat Kaur (IX B) and Reet (XI Arts) bagged the first position, Neha (X A) and Tejveer (XII Arts ) got the second position and both Rableen (IX A) and Sanamdeep Kaur secured the third position.The school Principal, Poonam Sharma, gave away the prizes to the winners.