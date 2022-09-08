Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Chapparchiri

Teacher's Day was full of fun and frolic at the school for teachers as well as students. A warm welcome at the school gate with flowers, cards and tastefully decorated enrance was a pleasant surprise for all teachers. The whole function was planned by the students of Class XI and XII. Students organised a cultural programme to showcase their love, respect, acknowledgement and recognition of the hard work put in by the teachers. Fun games were also arranged to entertain the teachers. The staff was taken for the movie show. The celebrations concluded by honouring teachers for their contribution to the school with a token of love. The Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the teachers and acknowledged their sincere efforts.
