Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The Independence Day was observed with patriotic fervour. The celebrations commenced on August 13, 2022, and an array of activities were conducted. These included freedom fighters' slogan writing, poster-making and class soft board decoration. It culminated with a ‘School Tiranga rally’ to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The ceremony began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Principal Poonam Sharma. A colourful programme was also held.