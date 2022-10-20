Guru Nanak Foundation Public, School, Mohali

The school grabbed the overall winners’ trophy in the inter-school ‘Comedy with Cause’ competition held by Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali. Sixteen teams participated. Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, team did an excellent job by bringing alive the given scenario, aptly sprinkled with rib-tickling humour. The judges for the event were actor Gurwinder Maan and Principal Director Ranjeet Bedi. Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the winners for their overwhelming and distinctive performance and the teachers for their dedicated efforts to bring home laurels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Says players' safety and security an important matter
NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege
Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids
Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry
Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...
Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places
The city has been receiving rain for the last few days