Guru Nanak Foundation Public, School, Mohali

The school grabbed the overall winners’ trophy in the inter-school ‘Comedy with Cause’ competition held by Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali. Sixteen teams participated. Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, team did an excellent job by bringing alive the given scenario, aptly sprinkled with rib-tickling humour. The judges for the event were actor Gurwinder Maan and Principal Director Ranjeet Bedi. Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the winners for their overwhelming and distinctive performance and the teachers for their dedicated efforts to bring home laurels.