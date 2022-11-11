Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec 92, Mohali

Gurpurb was celebrated at the school and a special assembly was conducted. The celebrations started with recitation of shabad, students spoke on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, making others to know about the life history of the 10 Sikh Gurus. To mark the occasion, an inter-house portrait-making competition was conducted on the theme of ‘The life and times of Guru Nanak Dev’. Inter-house football matches were also played. All winners of inter-house competitions were felicitated with medals by the Principa Poonam Sharma. In her address, she wished everyone happy Gurpurb and inspired the students to lead a life inspired by Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings.