Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sec-92, Mohali

Fateh Divas (victory day) was celebrated at gurdwara Fateh Jang Sahib in Chappar Chiri. On this occasion, the school organised a chhabeel. The concept is to offer the sweetened drink to people who are moving in the scorching heat. To serve people, packed sweet water bottles were offered who took part in the procession from the gurdwara.The school staff and students of Class X and XII participated in this activity. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the students for their selfless service and enthusiasm.
