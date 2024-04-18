Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

Baisakhi was celebrated in the school. The day began with a special assembly wherein the students were enlightened about the significance of the harvest festival for the farming community along with the religious as well as historical importance of the festival. A poem highlighting various aspects of Baisakhi was recited during the assembly. The students of classes IX and X wrote one Gurbani quote in calligraphic form and showcased their creative prowess. Its theme was ‘Baisakhi’ and ‘World Sikh Environment Day’. For Class XI, the activity was ‘Pencil Shaders’. The students sketched beautiful scenes on the theme ‘Baisakhi’. For classes VI to VIII, an inter-house poster-making competition was organised. The students showed their innate talent and expression of creativity by making beautiful posters with the help of beads, pulses and threads.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.