Guru Nanak Int’l Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana

An awareness session was held at the school for students of Class X-XII. The resource persons were Surjit Singh, retired MMP from Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, Jang Bahadar Singh, Dairy Development Inspector, and Agampreet Kaur, Dairy Development Department, Ludhiana. The topic was “Composition of milk and milk adulteration’. Various components of milk and their benefits were discussed. Different ways of milk adulteration were also elaborated. Many milk samples were also tested for purity and fat content. At the end of the session, flavoured milk bottles were distributed to all students by the Punjab Dairy Development Department. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill was honoured by the Punjab Dairy Development Department for arranging the awareness session.
