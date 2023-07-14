Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36-D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav on July 7, 2023, on its campus. The celebration was an ideal opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility amongst students towards safeguarding trees and forest cover. The focus of the celebration was on building a personal connect between the students and trees through a process of experience, reflection and creation, through various activities. Students of classes VI to VIII participated in the mass plantation programme wherein 100 varieties of plants like Jamun, Neem, bay leaf etc. were planted by the students It was an educative and informative session for the students. Students of Class IX to XII participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about the environment. They prepared posters on the topic ‘Green Earth, Clean Earth’. Each poster had a unique story to spread the message that the green planet must be protected and cared for. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to take initiative which will help in making the planet greener and cleaner.