Guru Nanak Public School, Sector-36D, Chandigarh

An educative programme (Swachta ki pathshala) on solid waste management was conducted by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh in Guru Nanak public School, Sector-36 D. A short documentary was shown to the students educating them on waste segregation, composting at home and the ban on single use plastic. Chief Guest NP Sharma Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, shared his valuable thoughts with the students on how they can contribute in making Chandigarh clean and green. He also apprised students of the upcoming MC projects which emphasised on reuse and recycle. Students took a pledge that they will not litter the streets and will not use single-use plastic. They also vowed to spread this message among their families and surroundings in true spirit of responsible citizens. The programme culminated with vote of thanks by Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal.