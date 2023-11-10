Gurukul, Barara, celebrates annual day

The school celebrated its annual day. The celebrations centred around the theme, ‘Udaan’, encapsulating a plethora of activities and a gamut of emotions. The chief guest was Dr Navneet Arora, II,T Roorkee. The guest of honour was Dr KL Johar, Chairman, Gurukul, Barara, and former Vice-Chancellor, GJU, Hisar. The other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Director Virkam Johar, Vivek Johar, Principal Dr Neelam Jain, Chief Coordinator Balram Arya, CRO Rajesh Kumar and sarpanch of village Adhoi Premlata. The event unfolded with a ‘hawan’ proceeded with flag hoisting by the chief guest. The Director, Chairman, Principal and Chief Coordinator welcomed and thanked all the guests.

#Hisar