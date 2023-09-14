Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrates Grandparents' Day

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. School president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and grandparents of students of Kindergarten to Class II attended the programme. The programme began with lamp lighting ceremony. Tiny tots mesmerised their grandparents by performing a special ‘aarti’ and a small play titled ‘Kuch Pal…’ for them in order to seek their blessings on the special day. Many competitions like ramp walk, couple dance, jhatpat healthy snacks and one-minute games were organised by the staff for the grandparents in which they all participated with great zeal. The winners were awarded with prizes. Icing on the cake was the inauguration of the new play area, ‘Itsy Bitsy Corner’.
