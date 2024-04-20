Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 16th Founders’ Day by organising a mass ‘hawan’, where students from classes III to X along with the members of the school management, president Neena Setya and MD Parveen Setya participated. School Directors Deepak Dhiman, Pawan Bansal and Devraj Setya also participated in the ‘hawan’. All the members of the school management showered floral petals on the students to bless them. The students showed a lot of enthusiasm and chanted the ‘mantras’. Principal Urvashi Kakkar congratulated everyone on the momentous occasion and urged them all to keep up the excellent work.

