Gurukul International Sr, Secondary School, Amb

Children’s Day was celebrated in the school with the children depicting the teachings of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru through various activities on stage. Teachers also enriched the occasion with their breathtaking renditions. Rajesh Gautam, MD, Gurukul Management Committee, underlined the contribution of Pt Nehru in the country’s development. DP Rai talked about the passion the Prime Minister had to inculcate scientific temperament among children.