Gurukul Int'l Sr Sec School, Amb

Aarav brought laurels to the school by registering victory in the District Badminton Tournament held at Una. He won the game hands down and clinched the top position. Rajesh Gautam, MD, Jyoti Gautam, Director, DP Rai, Principal Director, Dr Santosh, Principal, and Sunil Kumar and Lalit Mohan (physical education instructors) congratulated the winner and the parents for the achievement.
