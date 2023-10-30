Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

A one-day educational trip was organised for the students of Class VI to XII. The trip provided an opportunity to children to go out of their limited confines and explore the world. The children visited the Shri Krishna Museum and Kurukshetra Science Panorama, which provided them with an opportunity to learn about both science and culture. Rajendra Rana, Coordinator, and Balwan Singh, in charge of Shri Krishna Museum, honoured Principal Shabnam Chauhan and presented him and teachers Nisha Sharma and Babita Kumari mementoes. Students also visited Brahmsarovar and birth place of Geeta Jyotisar, where students were given an opportunity to increase their knowledge and visualise the places that they read about in books.

#Kurukshetra #Nalagarh