Gymnasts excel in district meet

Pupils from VSPK International School took part in the district gymnastics competition' at Rishikul Vidya Peeth, Devru Road, Sonepat. The school team won 4 bronze medals (thirrd place). The winning students were: Vaibhav (Class V), Kriti (Class V), Viraj (Class II), and Garvita ( Class V). They received certificates and medals. Chairman of the school SK Gupta, Director Pankaj Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma congratulated the students.