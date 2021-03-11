Gymnasts excel in district meet

Pupils from VSPK International School took part in the district gymnastics competition' at Rishikul Vidya Peeth, Devru Road, Sonepat. The school team won 4 bronze medals (thirrd place). The winning students were: Vaibhav (Class V), Kriti (Class V), Viraj (Class II), and Garvita ( Class V). They received certificates and medals. Chairman of the school SK Gupta, Director Pankaj Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma congratulated the students.
