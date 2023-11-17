Halloween celebrated at Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Halloween was celebrated at the school by students of Class I-X. The whole school was decked up with Halloween themed decorations. The students came dressed in various interesting outfits to celebrate the occasion. The classrooms were decorated with spooky corners. Different fun-filled activities, such as mummy wrapping, trick or treat, mask making, spooky tattoo making, pumpkin carving, etc, were organised for the students. The highlight of the event was costume contest and skeleton quiz in which students participated enthusiastically and got acquainted with the festival. The winners were awarded with prizes. Director Dr Rekha Chandra appreciated the efforts and spoke on the significance of celebrating different festivals to inculcate cultural diversity and values among students.