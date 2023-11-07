Halloween festivities at DPS, Chandigarh

Halloween festivities are linked to the concept of good luck and to embrace the festive mood, Team DPS, Chandigarh hosted a Halloween Party for young students. The youngsters adorned themselves as ghosts, witches, vampires, bats and other creative characters, complete with makeup and wacky hairstyles. They were delighted to get engaged in a variety of entertaining games and danced to the spooky tunes of Halloween songs. It was truly captivating to witness their merriment while they savoured the Halloween goodies.