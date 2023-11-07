Halloween festivities at DPS, Chandigarh

Halloween festivities are linked to the concept of good luck and to embrace the festive mood, Team DPS, Chandigarh hosted a Halloween Party for young students. The youngsters adorned themselves as ghosts, witches, vampires, bats and other creative characters, complete with makeup and wacky hairstyles. They were delighted to get engaged in a variety of entertaining games and danced to the spooky tunes of Halloween songs. It was truly captivating to witness their merriment while they savoured the Halloween goodies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea
Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...