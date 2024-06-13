Handball, volleyball tournament held at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

The Himachal CISCE Schools Zonal Handball and Volleyball Tournament was held in the school, showcasing the remarkable talents of young athletes from various schools. The event, held over two days, saw intense competition and sportsmanship among the participants. The results of the Handball Tournament are: Under-14 category — International Sehaj Public School, Naddi, winner and Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur, runner-up; Under-17 category — Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur, winner and International Sehaj Public School, Naddi, runner-up; Under-19 category — Mount Carmel School, Una, winner and International Sehaj Public School, Naddi, runner-up. The results of the Volleyball Tournament are: Under-14 category — International Sehaj Public School, Naddi, winner and Auckland House School, Shimla, runner-up; Under-17 category — Day Star School, Manali, winner and Auckland House School, Shimla, runner-up; Under-19 category — Auckland House School, Shimla, winner and US Global School, Shahnai, runner-up. The tournament provided an excellent platform for students to display their skills and foster a spirit of camaraderie. The participating teams exhibited high levels of energy, enthusiasm, and competitiveness throughout the matches. Organisers and attendees praised the efforts of the schools and the dedication of the students. The event not only highlighted the athletic prowess of the participants but also emphasised the importance of sports in holistic education.
