Hands-on learning at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Activities emphasising on hands-on learning were organised by the primary department of the school. Under this, the students of the Sapling Branch learned about the letters by participating in the fruits and were also taught the names of the fruits in the game. The activity was organised under the supervision of Pooja Pasrija, Coordinator of the Primary Department.
