Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, celebrates Hindi Diwas

Hansraj Public School celebrated Hindi Diwas. Various competitions like poetry recitation, newspaper reading, calligraphy, extempore, speech and others were organised to dwell upon the need to improve the listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. The winners were given certificates of merit and appreciation. The students were made aware of the significance and richness of Hindi language and were urged to put in earnest efforts to learn and enhance Hindi communication skills so that they can enjoy the language and also participate in various competitions. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the students for their enthusiastic participation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...