Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, celebrates Hindi Diwas

Hansraj Public School celebrated Hindi Diwas. Various competitions like poetry recitation, newspaper reading, calligraphy, extempore, speech and others were organised to dwell upon the need to improve the listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. The winners were given certificates of merit and appreciation. The students were made aware of the significance and richness of Hindi language and were urged to put in earnest efforts to learn and enhance Hindi communication skills so that they can enjoy the language and also participate in various competitions. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the students for their enthusiastic participation.

