Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, organises ‘Recognition Week of Junior School’

‘Ecstasy’ — Recognition Week of the Junior School was held from March 18. It is an annual ritual, which is celebrated in the school to acknowledge and appreciate the students who have excelled in various categories, academics and beyond. The programme, which started with the lighting of the lamp by the principal, was followed by the welcome song and DAV anthem which was showcased by the proficient Junior School Choir. The gathering was updated about the progress of the students and the various activities held in the school in the academic session gone by. The young scholars enthralled the audience with scintillating song and dance performances. Plays ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Dancing in Winter Wonderland’ were highly appreciated and very well showcased. The much-awaited prize distribution ceremony then started where the students were awarded certificates, trophies and medals. It was a proud moment for the students, parents and teachers. They received the awards for the first, second and third positions. Students from each section were also awarded for their exemplary behaviour. Prizes were also given away to the students for scoring the highest in various subjects. There were special awards, namely the Star Child Award, which was awarded to the child in each section who had not only excelled academically but also proved himself to be the best in every sphere. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj appreciated the talents of the young Hansarians.

