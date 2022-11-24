Hansraj Public School, Panckula

A yajna was performed by the school at DLF valley, Amarwati Enclave, as part of its community outreach programme. With the moto of ' shuddh paryavaran, shuddh vichar, shuddh aachar ' the yajna was performed with staff students and the residents of DLF valley in attendance. Hansraj Gandhar, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Dekhi and other Senior members of the DAV fraternity the graced the occasion and shared information about the relevance of ' havan' in the modern times. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj thanked the guests and residents for making the programme successful. She urged everyone to strive to achieve a pollution-free environment. Back to the Vedas the clarion call of Swami Degana ji was reiterated by her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...