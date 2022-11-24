Hansraj Public School, Panckula

A yajna was performed by the school at DLF valley, Amarwati Enclave, as part of its community outreach programme. With the moto of ' shuddh paryavaran, shuddh vichar, shuddh aachar ' the yajna was performed with staff students and the residents of DLF valley in attendance. Hansraj Gandhar, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Dekhi and other Senior members of the DAV fraternity the graced the occasion and shared information about the relevance of ' havan' in the modern times. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj thanked the guests and residents for making the programme successful. She urged everyone to strive to achieve a pollution-free environment. Back to the Vedas the clarion call of Swami Degana ji was reiterated by her.