Hansraj Public School, Sec-6, Panchkula

The Sahodya School Complex (Panchkula chapter) organised a motivational lecture by gallantry award winner Col Varun Mandi at the school. The seminar is an initiative to motivate students and instil patriotic fervour in them under the CBSE Veer Gatha 2.0 project. Students of 15 schools (members of Sahodya School Complex) attended the interactive session. Speaker Col Varun Mandi expressed his satisfaction at the response generated during the session. He wished luck to the students. "At Hansraj, we work towards the holistic development of the students. Patriotism is an important virtue and the basis of learning to become good and responsible citizens," said Jaya Bhardwaj, Chairperson, Sahodya School Complex, and Principal, Hansraj Public School.