Hansraj Public School, Sec 6, Panchkula

Students of the school took the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge under the initiative of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, launched by the Union Government. Under this, many programmes are being organised across the country to pay tributes to the courageous freedom fighters and heroes who selflessly gave their lives for the nation’s cause. In the morning assembly, students were made aware of the rich cultural heritage of the country. They were sensitised to the progress of India in various fields after Iindependence. Later, students participated in ‘Vasudha Vandan’ by collecting ‘mitti’. The ‘mitti kalash’ (pot of soil) would be ceremoniously sent to Delhi. “Such initiatives are of great significance as they motivate us to do our best in the service of nation. These programmes are very important to kindle the flame of patriotism and nationalism among young minds,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the students.

#Panchkula