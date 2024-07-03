Hansraj Public School, Sec 6, Panchkula, holds capacity building programme for teachers

“Teacher learning is a continuous process that promotes teachers’ teaching skills, master new knowledge, develop new proficiency, which in turn, help improve students’ learning. The onus to build a positive learning environment is upon a teacher and with its successful implementation, learning becomes more joyful, relevant and engaging for the students,” said Jaya Bhardwaj, Head, Panchkula Cluster, and Principal, Hansraj Public School, while addressing the master trainers and teachers at the inaugural ceremony of the capacity building programme for the teachers of DAV schools from Haryana and Punjab. The training, designed around the theme of competency-based assessment, threw the spotlight on the importance of child-friendly teaching techniques. Queries and challenges faced by the teachers were addressed and novel ideas for teaching were shared. Teachers were inspired to incorporate games and activities to make the class more interactive and engaging. The workshop concluded by suggesting the teachers to reflect the techniques for planning, implementation and evaluation in the classroom. Dr BC Josan, Regional Officer, Panchkula Cluster, appreciated the efforts of Cluster Head Jaya Bhardwaj for the successful accomplishment of the training sessions. He insisted on recognising social, emotional, and intellectual needs of the learners and planning the learning sessions accordingly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Panchkula