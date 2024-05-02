Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school organised training workshops for the teaching staff members. The first session, ‘Ethics and Values Education’, conducted by resource person Suman Sharma, provided a comprehensive framework for reimagining and implementing ethics and values education in the school curriculum. The second session, conducted by Nidhi Sood and Mamta Kaushal, focused on test development and framing of competency-based question papers as per the NEP 2020. “This is possible only when the facilitator is trained and equipped with the latest and most effective techniques and strategies to achieve the objective of providing holistic education and preparing the learner to be a global citizen. At Hansraj, we believe that the future lies in the hands of truly well-trained teachers who shoulder the responsibility to shape the young minds, igniting curiosity and lighting the path of discovery,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the delegates.

