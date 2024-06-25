Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, celebrates International Yoga Day

In a display of unity and well-being, the school celebrated International Yoga Day, aimed at fostering physical and mental health among the staff and students. The morning session began with a discussion on yoga’s benefits for stress relief and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The school grounds were filled with peaceful chanting and the collective energy of mindful breathing, setting the calm tone for the day. Warm-up exercises were taken up and all in attendance practiced and performed sitting and standing asanas, importance of which was explained simultaneously. “Yoga for Self and Society”, the theme for International Yoga Day 2024, highlights the significance and added value yoga brings to the personal and societal wellness, peace and harmony, said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the enthusiastic gathering. “At Hansraj, we continually strive to work for the well-being of our students and the staff in all possible ways. I urge all to make yoga part of your being and reap the benefits.”

