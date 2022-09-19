HAPS students excel in sports

It was a great show of practice, patience & skills by HAPS students, when they performed brilliantly in District Sports Tournament and registered thumping win in various events. U-19 category, in badminton students got first position, and grabbed U-14 runner up trophy at Zonal level. In athletics, Krishab Rajguru was adjudged the best athlete of the tournament and school also won U-19 runners up trophy in athletics, taekwondo and table tennis. In U-14 (Girls) chess championship, students won one gold, two bronze medals. In U-14 (Boys) chess championship, students won one gold, two silver medals, and in U-19 (Girls) chess championship, students won a silver medal. In chess, Palak Thakur (Class VIII) demonstrated wonderful skill and secured second position and also participated in National Chess Olympiad. With this win she also fixed her spot for national level. U-14 Chess Championship, Rudransh (Class VII) won gold medal, Rudransh Mehra (Class VIII) got silver; Chayral, Anchita and Yashasvi (Class VIII) won bronze medals. U-19 category, Bhavika (Class XI) won gold medal, and Mehak and Priyanshi (Class XI) won a bronze medal. All above mentioned winners also cemented their place for State Chess Championship. In boxing, Parul (Class XII) performed brilliantly and also got selected for 'Khelo India Youth Games'. Surya (Class XII) and Ketnya (Class X) won silver and gold medasl, respectively in boxing. All the winners were recognised and rewarded in a grand ceremony organised at the school.