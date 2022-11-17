Harjot Singh Chawla, Prabhjot win medals in roller hockey meet

Harjot Singh Chawla of Class X-A of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, won bronze medal in the State Roller Hockey Championship held at The Vivekananda School, Gurugram. In the same event, Prabhjot won gold medal in the sub-junior category. It was a close competition full of excitement and fun.
