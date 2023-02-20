Havan for board students

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a havan ceremony to seek divine blessings for the students appearing for Class X and XII Board examinations. The endeavour was initiated by ‘Sanskara’, the Human Excellence Club of the school, with the aim to bring peace, optimism and prosperity to the school community. The students were joined by Director Edu cum Sr. Principal Vineeta Arora, Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal, and other staff members in this auspicious event. The programme ended with the ‘purna aahuti’ and distribution of prasad.