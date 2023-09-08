'Havan yajna' concludes at DAV Public School, Patiala

The school concludes a month-long havan yajna by organising Shravani Upakram Samapan Samaroh on the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand on its premises. During this special day the school ground was adorned by 51 kunds wherein 200 students of Class V, VI and VII along with their teachers attended the vedic hawan. As many as 500 saplings of basil plants and pamphlets highlighting the benefits of tulsi were distributed to staff and students. The celebration ended with langar.