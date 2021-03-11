HD Public School, Janedghat

World Environment Day was celebrated by the students by exploring the off-beat sight Kawaliya. During treckking students from classes VI to X climbed the mountain for 90 minutes, relished the lush greenery, varied vegetation. Students got first-hand experience of the bounties of Nature.
