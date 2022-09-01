HDPS Janedghat, Shimla, celebrated National Sports Day 2022 with fervour. Chief Guest Rajesh Kumar from Haryana appreciated the discipline and coordination among the students. Special guest Usha Sharma, gram pradhan of Chail and her husband Rajeev Sharma commended the endeavours of the staff and students. The celebration commenced with speech of Usha Sharma and the welcome speech of Principal Pardeep Singh. Apples and frooties were distributed in refreshment. Victorious house was conferred with the trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...