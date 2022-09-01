HDPS Janedghat, Shimla, celebrated National Sports Day 2022 with fervour. Chief Guest Rajesh Kumar from Haryana appreciated the discipline and coordination among the students. Special guest Usha Sharma, gram pradhan of Chail and her husband Rajeev Sharma commended the endeavours of the staff and students. The celebration commenced with speech of Usha Sharma and the welcome speech of Principal Pardeep Singh. Apples and frooties were distributed in refreshment. Victorious house was conferred with the trophy.