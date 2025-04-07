Headway World School, Pehowa

The school hosted its Annual Prize Distribution Function. The event was graced by the presence of renowned actor and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi as the chief guest. Students showcased their incredible talents through vibrant and energetic dance performances, leaving the audience mesmerised. The school’s gymnasts presented a patriotic act, impressing everyone with their agility and skills. One of the most inspiring and applauded performances of the evening was a dance-drama based on the four school houses, named after legendary warriors Hari Singh Nalwa, Maharana Pratap, Lachit, and Shivaji. This performance paid tribute to these historical icons and instilled a sense of pride and inspiration in the audience. Ghuggi delivered a powerful and motivating speech, emphasising the importance of parents spending quality time with their children and discouraging them from sending their children abroad illegally. Principal Harpreet Sodhi presented the school’s annual report, highlighting the remarkable journey of the institution and its unique day-boarding facility, the only one in the region. The school’s management, including the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Directors, awarded prizes to the deserving winners and commended the efforts of students and teachers in making the event a grand success. Director Mandeep Singh Sodhi addressed the gathering, urging parents to reduce absenteeism and encourage regular school attendance to ensure their children’s holistic development.