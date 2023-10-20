Health screening camp at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school, in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, hosted a comprehensive health screening camp within its premises. The screening camp was organised in collaboration with the Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, an NGO dedicated to the welfare, prevention, and early detection of cancer patients, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Mohali. The primary objective of the camp was to foster awareness and provide essential screening services for breast cancer, cervix cancer and oral cancer, encompassing not only the teaching staff but also the invaluable support staff. The camp began with an awareness session led by Dr Vandita Pahwa, in charge of preventive oncology, followed by screenings for oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervix cancer. Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasised and highlighted the school’s strong commitment to the well-being of its staff and the wider community as a central and integral aspect of the school’s mission.

