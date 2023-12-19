Health workshop at St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

A workshop on ‘Health and Hygiene’ was conducted at the school in association with Procter & Gamble. Esha of Procter & Gamble educated the girl students of classes V to VIII about ‘menstruation’, which is one of the most important physiological change occurring in girls during the adolescent years. She also highlighted the importance of access to clear water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, affordable and hygiene material, information on good practices and supportive environment in managing menstruation without embarrassment and stigma.

