 Health workshop at St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • Health workshop at St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Health workshop at St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Health workshop at St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh


A workshop on ‘Health and Hygiene’ was conducted at the school in association with Procter & Gamble. Esha of Procter & Gamble educated the girl students of classes V to VIII about ‘menstruation’, which is one of the most important physiological change occurring in girls during the adolescent years. She also highlighted the importance of access to clear water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, affordable and hygiene material, information on good practices and supportive environment in managing menstruation without embarrassment and stigma.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

2
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

3
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

4
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

5
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

6
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

7
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

8
India

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states

9
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

10
India

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

Jagdeep Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge says as Opposition leaders march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against suspension of MPs

Jagdeep Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge says as Opposition MPs march to Vijay Chowk to protest against suspension

INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday a...

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...

Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy gets 3 years in disproportionate case

Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy gets 3 years in disproportionate assets case

Madras High Court imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, down; user complain of unable to view posts

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, down; users complain of being unable to view posts

Instead of tweets on the timeline, netizens see a ‘Welcome t...


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Court issues notices to Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, her PA Sahdev Salaria, UT

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

UK-based NRI Raja Kandola, 13 others acquitted in 200-crore drugs case

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer