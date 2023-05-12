Healthy-plate activity at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To inculcate healthy-eating habits into students, the school organised 'My Healthy Plate Activity'. The students from Class I participated in the activity and they were appraised of the importance and benefits of healthy and balanced diet. The students enjoyed making their own healthy platter. The activity effectively fulfilled the purpose of sensitising the young minds to the benefits of healthy eating.
