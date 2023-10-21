Healthy sandwich-making contest at St Mary's School, Sec 46 B, Chandigarh

The school organised an inter-house healthy sandwich-making competition with the aim to foster healthy eating habits among students while encouraging creativity and nutrition awareness. Students from all four houses showcased their culinary skills by crafting delicious and nutritious sandwiches using a variety of healthy ingredients. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham expressed his delight, stating, “I am thrilled to see the students actively participating in this competition and embracing the concept of healthy eating. It is essential to instil these habits at a young age for their overall well-being.” Principal Dr Martin Das Rao shared his enthusiasm, saying, “The Inter-House Healthy Sandwich Making Competition was a resounding success.”
