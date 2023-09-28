Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, holds blood donation camp

The school’s NSS unit organised a blood donation camp on their Vikas Nagar campus. The event was supported by a dedicated medical team from the Blood Bank of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. Both teachers and staff members from Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur and Vikas Nagar campuses, actively participated and donated blood for the noble cause. The camp collected 40 units of blood. Kamlesh Sharma (SLT) from RGMS led his medical team for the smooth and safe conduct of the event. HAPS Director Pankaj Lakhanpal, Principal Naina Lakhanpal, Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma, Vice-Principal Ashwani Kumar, and Head Coordinator Sashi Bala expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding commitment shown by the school’s NSS community in supporting the important cause.

#Hamirpur