Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, holds blood donation camp

The school’s NSS unit organised a blood donation camp on their Vikas Nagar campus. The event was supported by a dedicated medical team from the Blood Bank of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. Both teachers and staff members from Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur and Vikas Nagar campuses, actively participated and donated blood for the noble cause. The camp collected 40 units of blood. Kamlesh Sharma (SLT) from RGMS led his medical team for the smooth and safe conduct of the event. HAPS Director Pankaj Lakhanpal, Principal Naina Lakhanpal, Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma, Vice-Principal Ashwani Kumar, and Head Coordinator Sashi Bala expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding commitment shown by the school’s NSS community in supporting the important cause.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98
The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-re...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...